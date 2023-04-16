NASCAR Cup series rev up for thrilling return of Chase Elliott

Image shows five-time Most Popular Driver Chase Elliott.— NASCAR

Chase Elliott's absence from the NASCAR Cup Series due to injury has been noticeable to his fellow competitors, who expressed their sentiments on Saturday.

Chase Elliott, a five-time Most Popular Driver, had been recovering from a broken left leg sustained during a snowboarding incident in early March and has been out of action for the past six weeks. He is set to return on Sunday for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway, and his comeback is eagerly anticipated not only by fans but by the entire Cup Series community.

Kevin Harvick, the 2014 Cup Series champion, acknowledged that Elliott's presence attracts more viewers and that his return is crucial for the sport to function smoothly.

“I think, for me, that’s important from an all-around picture. I know that sounds selfish. But I didn’t intend it to sound selfish. I meant that as a broad perspective on NASCAR racing in general," NASCAR quoted him as saying.

Joey Logano, the two-time and current Cup champion, acknowledged that any driver's absence affects the NASCAR garage. He pointed out that while the races continue, the absence serves as a harsh reminder for the driver who is unable to participate.

Logano described the NASCAR sport as peculiar, similar to other sports in that one moment a driver is highly relevant, and the next, they are not. He highlighted that retiring drivers are initially missed, but over time, people get accustomed to their absence, and the sport moves on. Logano expressed sadness that it is the case.

“But I think in Chase’s case, obviously the most popular driver and only out for a few weeks, I think the whole sport felt the impact of that a little bit.”

While away from the Hendrick Motorsports team due to his injury, Chase Elliott still actively participated in their scheduled meetings. However, he has only competed in two Cup Series races this year.

According to teammate Kyle Larson, this means the team has missed out on real-time feedback from Elliott, who is known for being the best among them at describing his car and how it feels on the track.

William Byron, another teammate, echoed Larson's sentiments, describing Elliott's knowledge and experience as valuable for the team to lean on, especially given that he has won 18 Cup Series races.

With Elliott's return, there are mixed expectations about his upcoming results. Although his No. 9 Chevrolet is often among the fastest on the circuit, the fact that he is recovering from a broken bone in his leg is a significant consideration.