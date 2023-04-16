Rakesh Roshan reacts to rumours claiming Siddharth Aanad to direct 'Krrish 4'

Rakesh Roshans says 'he is hearing about this for the first time'

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan puts rumours to rest claiming Pathaan director Siddharth Aanad will be directing Krrish 4.

It turns out that Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, who previously directed the three parts of the franchise, has reacted to the rumours saying that he has heard something like this for the first time.

“This is the first time I am hearing about this", added Rakesh while talking to Times of India.

Sources close to the development added: “It is very insulting to Rakesh and Hrithik Roshan to presume anyone except Rakesh Roshan would direct the next Krrish film. He has directed the three Krrish films so far. Why would that change now? The Roshans are now working on cracking a plot for Krrish 4. As soon as they find a script, they will announce Krrish 4. And yes it will be directed by Rakesh Roshan, and no one else.”

Krrish focuses on the story of a man named Krishna Mehra and his scientist father who get involved in a conpiracy set up by an evil man Kaal and his gang. The film received both critical and commercial success, reports News18.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Krrish features Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. The franchise also features Vivek Oberoi, who plays the role of an antagonist. Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut also plays vital roles in the movies.