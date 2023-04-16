Rakesh Roshan reacts to rumours claiming Siddharth Aanad to direct 'Krrish 4'

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan puts rumours to rest claiming Pathaan director Siddharth Aanad will be directing Krrish 4.
It turns out that Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, who previously directed the three parts of the franchise, has reacted to the rumours saying that he has heard something like this for the first time.
“This is the first time I am hearing about this", added Rakesh while talking to Times of India.
Sources close to the development added: “It is very insulting to Rakesh and Hrithik Roshan to presume anyone except Rakesh Roshan would direct the next Krrish film. He has directed the three Krrish films so far. Why would that change now? The Roshans are now working on cracking a plot for Krrish 4. As soon as they find a script, they will announce Krrish 4. And yes it will be directed by Rakesh Roshan, and no one else.”
Krrish focuses on the story of a man named Krishna Mehra and his scientist father who get involved in a conpiracy set up by an evil man Kaal and his gang. The film received both critical and commercial success, reports News18.
Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Krrish features Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. The franchise also features Vivek Oberoi, who plays the role of an antagonist. Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut also plays vital roles in the movies.
They made history at Coachella by being the first K-pop group to headline the event
'Succession' actor Brian Cox believes that Donald Trump character lacks intrigue
Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh collaborated in films like: Udta Punjab and Good Newwz
Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'
Jisoo haa successfully managed to remain on the chart for her second consecutive week
Fans got to preview a song from The Weeknd's HBO series 'The Idol' at Coachella