‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus is now the fastest song to cross 900 million views

American singer Miley Cyrus has achieved the fastest song to hit 90 million streams in the history of Spotify with her track Flower. She released the hit track on January 12th which is a part of her album named Endless Summer Vacation.

Flowers previously broke a Spotify record by achieving 100 million streams within a single week. The lead for Spotify’s artist and label partnerships, Jana Coffey, gave a statement on the achievement:

“It’s been incredible watching Flowers break the record for most streams in a single week. The song was already off to an amazing start after its first day, and it’s only grown from there.”

She went on to applaud the singer, adding: “Rather than seeing massive streams on day one that decline throughout the week, each day since release has been bigger than the one before. Miley Cyrus is back, and with her album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ coming out in a few months this is just the beginning.”