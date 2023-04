Meghan Markle's absence could help Prince Harry end feud with King Charles, William

A royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle's absence at the coronation could Help Prince Harry to address his issues with his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson, in conversation with GB News, said that the Duke of Sussex will still be welcomed with open arms by his father and suggested it will be better for both the parties that Meghan won't be in attendance.

"And the fact that Meghan's not there will probably be more advantageous, at least they can speak more freely," said Jobson.



Harry has confirmed that he will attend King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's crowning ceremony alone on May 6, while his wife Meghan Markle and their children will stay in Los Angeles.



Sharing his knowledge about the two royal brother's rift, Jobson said that Prince William will not be pleased about the reunion and lack of consequences for Harry’s words but that he will have to get on with it.

"They are old enough to sort it out themselves. It's clear that William is not very happy about it. But at the end of the day, he is sworn to the King and if the King wants it, he should just get on with it and take orders," he said.



The expert urged the royal brothers to put their feud on aside to support their father, saying: "It's going to be a short reign - the king will be 75 in November. The fact is support your father and if your father wants you to try to build bridges, build bridges."

Some royal experts and historians believe the vent is an opportunity for Harry and William to bury the hatchet and reunite to make their late mother happy as she always wanted them to support each other.