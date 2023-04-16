Meghan Markle attacking a dad that agreed to ‘walk her down the aisle

Meghan Markle is being accused of snubbing not just the King of England, but the father that walked her down the aisle.
These claims and accusations have been issued by royal commentator and expert Kinsey Schofield.
Her revelations were shared during an episode for the To Di For Daily podcast.
According to a report by the Daily Star, the chat featured talking about the “incredible opportunity.”
In the eyes of Ms Schofield, “This is an incredible opportunity and historic event.”
Thus, “Meghan's absence is disrespectful to not only the man that walked her halfway down the aisle at her wedding but the new King.”
“I think she has permanently alienated herself from her in-laws and there is no going back.”
