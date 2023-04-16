Meghan Markle demoted to D-listers celebrity status in the UK

File Footage

Royal experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle is only ‘worthy’ to stand in the D-list



These claims have been made by US columnist Meghan McCain.

According to a report by the MailOnline, McCain believes the Coronation is a “glorious, historic celebration” that will “welcome the reign of a new King and his Queen.”



“It is also about highlighting the next generation of working Royals, not the ones who hightailed it out of town to go hang out with Ellen DeGeneres.”

“If Meghan were to attend the Coronation, she would be relegated to the same place she and Harry occupied during Queen Elizabeth's funeral – the D-List. To her, that’s unacceptable.”

“But Meghan and the Prince of Mope have made their beds - and now they must lie in them. Their decision will hang over Harry’s trip - and it will give Americans even more reason to be disgusted by them both.”