Vanessa Hudgens recalls calling Cole Tucker her 'future husband' after their first meeting

Vanessa Hudgens has recently expressed her elation over getting engaged to baseball player Cole Tucker about two months ago.



“It feels amazing,” said the High School Musical star on Hoda & Jenna show.

Vanessa continued, “I was talking about this with Cole, my partner. People are always like ‘Does it feel different?’”

“You know, it actually does,” stated the 34-year-old.

The actress explained, “There's like a sense of security and you feel so safe. It's the best thing ever.”

“I love being a fiancee,” she remarked.

During the show, Vanessa also revealed that she “knew” Cole was the “one” soon after meeting him.

“After our first weekend together, I called my sister [Stella], and I was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband’,” she recalled.

Interestingly, Vanessa wasn’t the only one who knew right away.

According to E! News, Cole also manifested his romance with Vanessa while he was still a student.

In 2012, the baseball player tweeted, “In search of: A girl who's down to watch High School Musical with me and scratch my back.”

After 10 years later, Cole is now engaged to Vanessa.

“I know, literally it's so funny,” added the actress.