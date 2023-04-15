'Renfield' writer: 'Cinematic universe is done to death'

Robert Kirkmanis said he was relieved to write Renfield as a standalone film instead a cinematic universe story.

Speaking to GameSpot, Kirkman ruled out any post-credit scene or teasing any dangling plot threads for any spinoff or Tv show.

"[The cinematic universe has] kind of [been] done to death now, where [at] the end of the movie, they kind of give you a preview of the movie you wish you would have been watching the whole time," he added.

However, the screenwriter reiterated his love for Marvel Cinematic Universe and other big film franchises, but "it was cool to be able to do a movie that was self-contained".

Further, Kirkman likened the upcoming Dracula film to Star Wars Episode 4: A New Hope.

"The hope here is that it ends up being like, you know, Star Wars: A New Hope," Kirkman continued. "That was a self-contained movie that had a beginning, middle, and an end. When that movie ended, you felt like you had gotten a complete package. But there was a world that was introduced that had a bunch of different cool stuff in it. And, you know, you could go literally anywhere with it."

He added, "There's a bunch of threads and characters and cool aspects to [Renfield] that we could definitely continue the story with," he continued, but it's "not necessarily needed and we certainly didn't detract from the movie in any way to set that up."