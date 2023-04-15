Blackpink earns Guinness World Record for highest viewed group music channel

They recently crossed 600 million views on the music video for their song 'Pink Venom'

K-pop group Blackpink has set a new Guinness World Record by becoming the most viewed group music channel on YouTube. Guinness World Records announced the news on April 14th after the channel registered 30,151,716,121 video views.

The record was previously held by the pop band Maroon 5 since 2018 who had successfully accumulated nine billion views. Blackpink made history earlier this year with DDU-DU DDU-DU which claimed the title of the first K-pop group music video to cross 2 billion views.

To add to their list of achievements, they recently crossed 600 million views on the music video for their song Pink Venom which makes it their ten MV to have achieved the feat. They also broke another Guinness World Record last month by becoming the most streamed girl group on Spotify with 8.8 billion individual streams.