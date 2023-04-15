Prince Harry can’t put a ‘spin and the cheery face’ on the humiliation he’s in store for’

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly slated to face a massive amount of humiliation during his time in the UK.



These admissions and claims have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

Ms Elser started the conversation off by admitting, “He will be booted and suited and stuck next to a cousin inside Westminster Abbey facing possibly the hardest day of his adult life, while she will be back in California wiping sugar-free icing off small children and wondering when the non-gender specific clown will turn up.”

“After months and months of speculation, of furrowed brows, big headlines and enough rumours to refloat the Titanic, we now know that Harry will indeed be attending his father King Charles’ coronation next month but Meghan will not, opting to stay home for son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.”

“On paper, this all looks very practical and grown up – a deeply sensible division of duties.”

“But c’mon … no matter the spin and the cheery face that Team Sussex would appear to be trying to put on things, the reality is that this coronation move qualifies as a humiliation for the Duke of Sussex. “