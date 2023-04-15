King Charles makes first appearance as Prince Harry confirms coronation attendance

King Charles makes first public appearance as Prince Harry confirms coronation attendance

Britain’s King Charles made first public appearance after son Prince Harry confirmed his coronation attendance.



King Charles on Friday inspected the 200th Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

He presented the new Colours and Sovereign's Banner to the receiving Ensigns.

During his address, the King praised the efforts of the Officer Cadets, saying, “I am under no illusions as to how hard you have all worked over the past 44 weeks and I hope you feel justifiably proud of your achievements.”

“I can only wish each of you every possible success and good fortune as you embark on your future service to this nation.”

It was King Charles first public appearance after Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirmed that the Duke of Sussex would attend the May 6 event while the Duchess would remain in California with Archie and Lilibet.