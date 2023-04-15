Meghan Markle decides not to attend King Charles coronation after Kate Middleton warning?

Meghan Markle decides not attend King Charles coronation after Kate Middleton warning?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will remain in California with her children Archie and Lilibet as Prince Harry attends King Charles coronation in May.



Meghan and Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie had shared the news on his official Twitter handle.

He had also posted a possible reason why Meghan decided not to attend.

Scobie tweeted, “I understand that Archie's fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple's decision.”

Now, a royal expert has claimed that it was Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, who put a stop to Meghan coming to this event.

Kate Middleton allegedly sent a warning to Meghan Markle over attending the coronation.

Royal expert Tom Bower alleged that Kate warned Meghan, “If she [Meghan] did come, she’d have to sit at the back.”