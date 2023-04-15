Meghan Markle decides not to attend King Charles coronation after Kate Middleton warning?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will remain in California with her children Archie and Lilibet as Prince Harry attends King Charles coronation in May.
Meghan and Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie had shared the news on his official Twitter handle.
He had also posted a possible reason why Meghan decided not to attend.
Scobie tweeted, “I understand that Archie's fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple's decision.”
Now, a royal expert has claimed that it was Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, who put a stop to Meghan coming to this event.
Kate Middleton allegedly sent a warning to Meghan Markle over attending the coronation.
Royal expert Tom Bower alleged that Kate warned Meghan, “If she [Meghan] did come, she’d have to sit at the back.”
'Barry' star Bill Hader also shares how he has learned to deal with anxiety
'The Marvels' trailer received thousands of dislikes on YouTube along with negative comments.
Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli will be among those performing at a concert to mark King...
The man was sentenced to carry out 100 hours of unpaid community work
Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirmed that the Duke of Sussex would attend...
Quentin Tarantino also mentioned the logistical problems that arise when shooting intimate scenes