Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘relish in games’ seemingly ‘against paid advice’

Meghan Markle has been blasted for wanting to relish in life games, seemingly against paid advice.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Camilla Tominey.

She believes, “Control is key - and in withholding their confirmation for months, Harry and Meghan ensured that the ball remained in their court.”



Especially considering “The couple seems to relish engaging in games of cat and mouse with the palace - sometimes seemingly against paid advice.”

According to NZ Herald, “Yet they also knew they would stand accused of ‘snubbing’ the King’s big day if neither of them were in attendance.”

“Having recently announced that they have opted to use their children’s royal titles - which were conspicuous in the palace’s announcement - it would have looked rather hypocritical of the fifth-in-line to the throne (and don’t you forget it) to skip the biggest event in the Court Circular since 1953.”