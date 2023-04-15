Princess Diana's friend says Meghan's interview after Africa visit was ill-advised

And Richard Kay, royal journalist and old friend of Diana, said Meghan Markle's interview with Tom Bradby after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was "rather ill-advised."

She suggested that the interview made the Sussex's relations with the royal family worse.

Referring to the interview which took place after the couple's tour to Africa with their four-month-old, she said, 'They talked about how grim their lives were against a backdrop of one of the most benighted and poorest parts on the globe.”

The journalists' remarks were part of a behind-the-scenes documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

In the interview, Meghan discussed the pressures of her new role as a mother and admitted she was “not OK”.

She described her past year as a member of the Royal Family as “hard” and “really challenging”.

“Look, any woman — especially when they are pregnant — you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging,” she said. “Then when you have a newborn, and especially as a woman, it’s a lot, so you add this on top of just trying to be a new mum or trying to be a newlywed.”

The Duchess added: “It's not enough to just survive something. Right? That's not the point of life. You've got to thrive, you’ve got to feel happy and I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip.”

Looking back on the moment Harry and Meghan opened the so-called royal rift to the public, multiple royal experts described it as an “ill-advised” move which made relations with the royal family “100 times worse”.