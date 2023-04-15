Results of poll on King Charles coronation will shock monarchists

Most British people are not interested in the coronation of King Charles, according to YouGov poll.

Many people said they would still watch the coronation and take part in festivities.

35 percent of the people surveyed said they "do not care very much" and 29 percent said they "don't care at all".

In the survey of more than 3,000 people, 24 percent said they care "a fair amount".

According to the poll, 46 people they are likely to watch the coronation and take part in the related festivities.

The poll results showed that coronation apathy is particularly higher among younger age groups.

The coronation of King Charles is due to take place on May 6, 2023. The results of the polls come as shock to the monarchists who think the British royal family is still popular.

The family recently came under attacks from none other than the younger son of King Charles.

Harry levelled some serious allegations against his family in his tell-all book Spare.