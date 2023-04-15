'Game Of Thrones' 2 more spinoffs in works, confirms George RR Martin

File Footage

George R.R. Martin has shared his response on the latest Game of Thrones spinoff reveal, and shared an update on the production of two more projects of the franchise, which were announced earlier.



House of the Dragon, that came out in August last year, filled the audience with the desire to embrace more adventures from the universe that is created by blockbuster hit fantasy series Game of Thrones.

Unsurprisingly, HBO has rushed to fulfil the expectations of the fans by recently announcing the development of a Jon Snow sequel show and an Aegon the Conqueror prequel, along with the official green lighting of a Dunk & Egg show titled, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

With this new development in the universe of Game of Thrones, the question regarding the status of other two projects is naturally risen.

Martin, the writer of Game of Thrones has himself offered an update, posting on his blog Not a Blog, the author discussed the long process of getting the greenlit Dunk & Egg show kicked off from the scratch, while also providing an encouraging news about previously-rumored shows centered on Princess Nymeria of the Rhoyne and the Sea Snake.

“Way back in the summer of 2016, when HBO first started thinking about GAME OF THRONES spinoffs, I pitched them two ideas: the Dance of the Dragons, which in due time became HOUSE OF THE DRAGON… and Dunk & Egg. That was seven years ago. (I can hardly believe it myself).” Said Martin

“The lesson there is that development takes time. I see all these stories on the net about other spinoffs being killed or abandoned… no idea where they get this stuff… and it just makes me shake my head. The Nymeria show is still in development.” He explained

He went on saying, “So is the Sea Snake show. Just had a great week on that one, working with writers. And there are others, both live action and animated. How many will get the greenlight like Dunk & Egg? Impossible to say. How long will it take? It depends.”