Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet 'are getting to know each other': source

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who sparked dating rumors quite recently are "trying to know each other".

As reported by PEOPLE, a source close to The Kardashians alum has confirmed about the connection between the Kylie Cosmetic founder and the Oscar nominee.

The source has revealed that Travis Scott's ex and the Academy Award nominee, 27, "are hanging out and getting to know each other" after rumors of their relationship started taking rounds on the internet last week.

Celebrity gossip account on Instagram with user name DeuxMoi was the first to report an anonymous tip last Thursday, that the Bones and All actor "has a new girl" naming Jenner.

A week later, the makeup mogul's Range Rover was photographed in his driveway, per TMZ.



Meanwhile, fans also resurfaced a video from Jean Paul Gaultier's Paris Fashion Week show in January that shows the pair interacting.

Earlier that month, a source revealed that she "is not with [Travis Scott] right now," adding, "She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family,"

"They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship." source added.

Kylie has been on and off with the 31-year-old rapper since 2017, and they share 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and 14-month-old son Aire.

Meanwhile, Chalamet has been romantically linked to Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza González.