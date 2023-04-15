Meghan Markle expected to never attend any royal event after skipping coronation

File Footage

Meghan Markle expected to never attend any royal event after snubbing King Charles coronation, according to a royal expert.



Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier this week that Prince Harry will come to UK to attend the historic event scheduled for May 6th but the Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with the couple’s kids.

It is also being speculated that the former actor is snubbing the ceremony to celebrate her son Prince Acrhie’s birthday, which falls on the same day as the coronation.

Following Harry and Meghan’s exit from the royal family in 2020, she has only returned to the country three times, last being the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

However, royal expert and author Robert Jobson said that the Queen’s funeral might be the last royal event that the Duchess attended and that she may never be a part of any function related to the royal family.

"It is good news that Harry has accepted the invite and will be there to support his father,” Jobson told The Sun.

"It is the most pragmatic move in a difficult situation and Harry has got it right. He would deeply regret it if he didn't attend the biggest day of his father's life.

"But the fact his wife is not attending means it is now highly unlikely we will ever see her attend an official or Palace event again — apart from maybe the King's funeral."