Meghan bashed for refraining Archie, Lilibet from attending grandfather’s coronation

Meghan Markle received heat over her decision to snub King Charles coronation by former pal who bashed her for refraining her kids from attending such a historic event in British history.

Speaking to The Mirror, Lizzie Cundy expressed her unhappiness over the fact that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet would not witness their grandfather get crowned because of their mother.

“I think it’s a travesty that Lilibet and Archie are not going to be at their grandfather’s coronation,” the British TV presenter said.

“What will Harry and Meghan say to them when they’re older? When they say, ‘Why weren’t we there at the most historical moment in British history? Why weren’t we on that balcony?'”

Cundy said she believes the Suits alum is skipping the occasion scheduled for May 6th because she “knows she’s going to get booed.”

“What will Meghan answer? [when her children ask her why they weren’t there]. ‘I knew I was going to get booed, so I didn’t want to go. She’s putting herself before anyone in fact,” she added.

Cundy’s statement came after the Buckingham Palace released the official statement that Prince Harry will fly to UK to attend the coronation.

However, the statement added, "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”