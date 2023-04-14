CinemaCon beefs up its security protocols following Olivia Wilde custody paper incident

CinemaCon has reportedly amped up its security after Olivia Wilde was served child custody papers on stage during last year’s event.

A source told Variety that Olivia was handed over a brown envelope from a court at a time when she was presenting her thriller Don’t Worry Darling.

Olivia described the incident as a “sabotage” attempt by her ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis.

However, a source told publication that Jason “had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered”.

The outlet also cited CinemaCon sources, stating that the “extra layers of security have been put in place to prevent similar debacles”.

“We take our show very seriously. We said we were going to reevaluate and put into place more intensive plans and protocols, and we have. I’m not at liberty and won’t discuss those specific plans,” explained Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon.

Earlier in an interview in 2021, Olivia spoke out about the incident.

“It was my workplace. In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen,” she remarked.

The actress added, “Sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

For the unversed, Jason and Olivia ended their relationship in November 2020, after a seven-year engagement.

Meanwhile, CinemaCon 2023 is set to take place in Las Vegas from April 24-27.