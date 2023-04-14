‘Brave’ Meghan Markle blasted for ‘chickening out’ of attending Charles’ coronation

File Footage

Meghan McCain blasted Meghan Markle for snubbing King Charles’ coronation, saying her decision will make Americans be more disgusted by her and Prince Harry.



Writing for op-ed published in the Daily Mail, the television personality claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is too scared to face her in-laws after she make scathing attacks against them.

“There are arguably few people on Earth more obsessed with seeing themselves on camera than Meghan,” the author wrote in her op-ed.

“Now, all of a sudden, she doesn’t want to be pictured in public, dressed up in one of those ridiculous tiny hats? I’m sorry. I’m not buying it,” she added.

One of the reasons being reported why the Suits alum is missing the historic event is to celebrate the couple’s son Prince Archie’s birthday, which falls on the same day as the coronation.

McCain called the excuse a “gallant effort at public-relations spin,” before adding, “No one in their right mind believes Hollywood Meghan Markle is passing up a chance to peacock in front of the world to blow up balloons and serve cake in the backyard.”

“They couldn’t celebrate in the U.K.? Pssst… a preschooler has no idea what country he’s in,” she added.

McCain said that she believes the former actor does not want to attend the event because she is too scared to face Harry’s family members following her repeated public rants about them.

“I believe brave Meghan is chickening out. It seems to me that she is clearly unwilling to face the music with her in-laws and the British public,” McCain penned.

“No matter how tone-deaf she is (and she’s pretty tone-deaf), she must be aware of how deeply unpopular she is in her husband’s home country. She would likely be booed the second the private jet’s wheels touch down.

“Once and for all, this demolishes the Sussexes’ claim that they’re interested in reconciliation,” McCain said, adding, “Any hopes that they’d get tired of the California sunshine and buzz off back to Great Britain are utterly lost.

But McCain said that she also thinks Markle doesn’t want to fly to UK for the coronation because the event is “not about her.”

“If Meghan were to attend the coronation, she would be relegated to the same place she and Harry occupied during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral — the D-List. To her, that’s unacceptable,” McCain wrote.

“But Meghan and the Prince of Mope have made their beds — and now they must lie in them. Their decision will hang over Harry’s trip — and it will give Americans even more reason to be disgusted by them both. No one likes an ingrate.”