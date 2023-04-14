Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted overseeing new home in Mumbai on their anniversary

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seen house-hunting on wedding anniversary in Mumbai

Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently spotted together in Mumbai, overseeing their new home on their anniversary. The duo was seen hugging each other affectionately, sparking rumors that their wedding may be on the horizon.

The couple, who have been dating for several years, were photographed outside their new apartment in Mumbai's upscale area of Bandra. They were dressed casually for the occasion, with Bhatt wearing a white t-shirt and jeans, while Kapoor opted for a black t-shirt and shorts.

Sources close to the couple revealed that they had been spending a lot of time decorating their new home together, and were excited to see how it was coming along. They also added that the couple was in high spirits and seemed to be enjoying each other's company.

Bhatt and Kapoor have been vocal about their relationship in recent years, with Kapoor even confirming in a 2018 interview that the couple was dating. Despite the rumors of an upcoming wedding, neither Bhatt nor Kapoor has confirmed anything officially.

Fans of the couple took to social media to express their excitement at the possibility of a wedding, with many sending their congratulations and well wishes. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Bhatt and Kapoor, but their recent outing has certainly sparked speculation and excitement amongst their fans.