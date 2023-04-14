Palak Tiwari clarifies misconceptions about Salman Khan's "girls should be covered" rule

Palak Tiwari clears the air regarding 'Girls should be covered' rule

Palak Tiwari, daughter of television actress Shweta Tiwari, has spoken out to clarify the misconceptions surrounding Salman Khan's recent comments about "girls should be covered" while promoting his latest film.

In a recent interview, Khan stated that he believed that women should dress modestly and cover themselves up, particularly in public spaces. However, his comments were met with criticism on social media, with many people accusing him of promoting regressive attitudes towards women.

Tiwari has since taken to social media to explain that Khan's comments were taken out of context, and that he was actually referring specifically to his own family and loved ones. She emphasized that Khan was not trying to dictate how women should dress in general, but was simply expressing his own personal values and beliefs.

Tiwari's clarification has been welcomed by many fans of Khan, who were concerned about the negative reactions his comments had received. Some have praised her for speaking up and setting the record straight, while others have expressed gratitude for her willingness to defend her family member.

It remains to be seen whether Khan himself will address the controversy surrounding his comments, but Tiwari's intervention has certainly helped to shed some light on what he meant by his controversial remarks.