Prince Harry shares a lot of intimate details with the media’ ‘For ‘all his hatred’

Prince Harry has come under fire for not wanting the reconciliation he keeps ‘going off about’.
These claims and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator Meghan Mccain.
They have been shared by the Daily Mail and read, “That love of attention goes for her husband as well. For all his hatred of the media, he sure does share a lot of intimate details of his life with... the media.”
“I’ve read more than I’d care to about Harry's sexual history, his genitalia and his drug use. But, as Omid also made clear, the Prince’s jaunt to London will be a short one.”
For those unversed, the tweet reads, “Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.”
In the eyes of Ms Mccain, “I assume this means there’s no time for Harry to interact in any significant way with his family. That’s pretty cruel.”
“In doing so, ‘once and for all, this demolishes the Sussexes’ claim that they’re interested in reconciliation.”
