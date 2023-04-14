Meghan Markle a ‘whiny distant cousin’ who ‘can’t even muster a good excuse’

Meghan Markle has just been bashed for behaving like the “whiny distant cousin” who can’t “even muster a good excuse.”
These claims and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator Meghan Mccain.
They have been shared by the Daily Mail and have gone as far as to brand Meghan Markle ‘a whiny ingrate’.
“Well, we’ve finally crossed the Rubicon,” the expert admitted before starting the conversation off.
“There’s no making amends with the whiny distant cousin who constantly criticizes the wedding plans, only to then skip the big day anyway.”
“After Meghan-I’m-Still-Royalty-Markle has repeatedly trashed the Royal Family, what an insult to King Charles, Prince William - and the entire population of Great Britain. The Sussexes couldn’t even muster a good excuse.”
Glen Powell’s new movie is a sequel to the 1996 movie
Prince Harry is reportedly slated to endure one of the most ‘hardest days of his adult life solo’
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi first sparked romance rumors in June 2021
Kim Kardashian had said “Seriously, you brought us along in your fairytale, and there’s really no love story like...
The rumours began with a series of photos posted by the chief creative officer of Burberry
They have gone on to sell around 56,116 copies of their comeback within the first week of its release