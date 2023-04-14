‘Tone-deaf’ Meghan Markle ‘deeply unpopular’ and is ‘chickening out’

Experts believe Meghan Markle needs to learn about the importance of ‘facing the music’ because she seems intent on chickening out.
These claims and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator Meghan Mccain.
They have been shared by the Daily Mail and accuse Meghan Markle of being a ‘complete chicken’.
Mccain even went as far as to allege, “I believe brave Meghan is chickening out. It seems to me that she is clearly unwilling to face the music with her in-laws and the British public.”
“No matter how tone-deaf she is (and she’s pretty tone-deaf), she must be aware of how deeply unpopular she is in her husband's home country. She would likely be booed the second the private jet’s wheels touch down.”
