SC rejects ‘utterly false’ reports claiming scuffle between top judges

View of the Supreme Court building. —APP/File

The apex court on Friday strongly rejected an “utterly false news report” circulating on the social media platforms, which claimed an altercation and scuffle took place between two top judges of the Supreme Court during their evening walk a day earlier in the Judges’ Colony Park.

False reports were circulating on social media that Supreme Court senior puisne judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial traded barbs and abusive language in connection with the ongoing cases in the apex court.

As per the social media report, the incident occurred when the judges were having a walk in the park. The rumours claim that the senior puisne judge attempted to physically hit the CJP but other intervened and disengaged them.

Rejecting the reports in the strongest terms, a public relation officer of the apex court said: “It is false, mischievous and malicious. No such incident took place.”

She added that the fake reporting about the judges of the top court is a serious violation of the law and represents an effort by disaffected elements to diminish the dignity of the court and its honourable judges.

'Cordial environment'

Contrary to the reports, CJP Bandial held a meeting with Senior Puisne Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa on April 12, sources said.

Officials, on the condition of anonymity, said that the meeting between the two senior judges of the country was held in a cordial environment and the two discussed matters related to the SC.