Khloe Kardashian ‘emotional’ over daughter True’s big milestone

file footage

Khloe Kardashian was left feeling ‘emotional’ at her daughter True Thompson’s milestone fifth birthday on April 12.



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dedicated a lengthy Instagram note to True, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, a day after her birthday, leaving fans feeling equally emotional for the doting mother.

Sharing photos of True from her Octonauts-themed birthday party, Khloe wrote: “True, you must have heard me from heaven because I prayed for you for years.”

Khloe then added: “I must've done something right, because I have been blessed with one of the most gentle, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful and silly little girls. I've dreamt of my daughter for as long as I can remember but my dreams were not even close to the reality that God blessed me with.”

The Good American founder then shared how she felt ‘emotional’ about True ‘growing up’ and ‘time passing by’.



“At the same time, I am so honoured and thankful for every minute. I cherish every single moment and memory I have with you," she continued.

Khloe then gushed about her little birthday girl some more, writing: “My sweet innocent happy girl, you are my everything. As sad as I am that you're getting older, I am also excited to see what year five has in store. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy.”

The reality star also explained that her birthday post for True came a day late because she “was too busy being in the moment with my birthday girl.”

It is safe to say that Khloe treated True to a fitting birthday this year, with not just an Octonauts-themed party, complete with a dessert all and balloon arches, but also a trip to Disneyland!