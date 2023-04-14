Prince Andrew will never do anything to ‘deliberately’ damage royal family

Duke of York Prince Andrew would never do anything to deliberately damage the royal family as King Charles is reportedly using his coronation to heal family rifts.
Even, Prince Andrew will also not follow his nephew Prince Harry’s footsteps in releasing his own memoir.
The Daily Mail, citing a source, disclosed: “There are no plans for a book and never have been.
“The Duke has had a non-existent profile since Newsnight precisely so as not to damage the institution. . . he would never do anything to deliberately damage the family.”
Earlier, there were speculations that Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s father was looking to cash in with tell-all memoir of his own after witnessing the huge financial success of Prince Harry's book, Spare.
The claim comes amid reports the monarch is using his coronation to heal family rifts.
King Charles hopes the historic event will bring Prince Andrew in "from the cold" after he stepped down as a senior royal over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
