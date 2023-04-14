 
Meghan Markle’s estrangement ‘completely engulfs’ royals

Meghan Markle’s estrangement from royals is ‘complete’ and ‘no one would miss her’

By Web Desk
April 14, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle is ‘well aware’ of her estrangement from the Royal Family, because she wouldn’t be missed.

Daily Mail Diary Editor and royal expert Richard Eden made these admissions.

According to a report by The Mirror, Mr Eden started the chat by weighing on Meghan’s bid to skip the Coronation.

He believes “It appears to mark the complete estrangement of Meghan from her husband’s family as well as from her own, with the one exception of her mother, Doria.”

“I can say with some confidence that Meghan will not be missed by the royals,” he also added before concluding. 