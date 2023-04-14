Meghan Markle latest move ‘saddened’ King Charles

King Charles is reportedly ‘saddened’ with the latest move of his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.



Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will be attending King Charles coronation without Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

According to reports, Meghan Markle’s decision to skip the coronation has left her father-in-law King Charles ‘disappointed’ as the monarch won’t be seeing his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.

A report by The Sun, citing a source, says the monarch is “sad” that he will not be able to spend time with his two young grandchildren Lilibet and Archie.

However, the source further said despite his disappointment, King Charles “understands the situation” and is “happy” that at least his son Prince Harry will be there.

Earlier, it was confirmed Prince Harry will attend the coronation without his family.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th.

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”