Rihanna, A$AP Rocky expecting baby girl? Latest shopping spree sparks speculation

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky stepped out for baby shopping at a children's clothing store in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Umbrella singer, 35, appeared to drop a massive hint about the gender of her unborn second baby and fans believe Riri and Rocky are expecting a baby girl.

Rihanna, who is already mom to a son, 11 months, with A$AP Rocky, 34, was seen checking out a pastel pink knitted romper, indicating she will soon welcome a baby girl.

The Diamonds crooner looked casually chic in a black maxi dress, paired with a chic coat and shades as she looked through items at the store.

However, neither Rihanna nor the rapper have publicly revealed the sex of their second baby or the pop star’s due date.

Rihanna— who welcomed a son in May 2022 —announced her second pregnancy while headlining a gig at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

A source revealed, “Rihanna had some butterflies going into this but she was super professional and did a great job of focusing herself.”

“She was truly honored to get this chance, and the fact she got to reveal her pregnancy at the same time was just magical. It was something she and ASAP wanted to announce in a special way, and both of them agree nothing could be more special than on stage at Super Bowl halftime.”