Deepika Padukone, Alia has THIS to say after SRK, Rajamouli become 'Most Influential People in 2023'

Shah Rukh Khan and SS Rajamouli make India proud by giving superhit films; 'Pathaan' and 'RRR'

Shah Rukh Khan and SS Rajamouli makes India proud as the become the Most Influential People 2023 in Time magazine.

The two have been receiving love from all across the globe. On this big achievement, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone penned special congratulatory notes for the two stars of the country.

Deepika wrote: "I’ll never forget the first time I met Shah Rukh Khan. I had just arrived in Mumbai from Bangalore with one suitcase and a dream. The next thing I knew, I was sitting in his house! I was being considered for a role in a film opposite him. It’s been 16 years since. What makes our relationship special is the love, trust, and respect we have for one another. Shah Rukh Khan will forever be known as one of the greatest actors of all time. But what truly sets him apart is his mind, his chivalry, his generosity. The list goes on …"

She further wrote: "For someone who has known him intimately and cares for him deeply, 150 words will never do justice to the phenomenon that is Shah Rukh Khan."

On the other hand, Alia also wrote a heartfelt message for her RRR director: "He knows the audience he’s serving. He knows what beats to hit, what turns to take. I call him the master storyteller because he genuinely loves the flair and abandon of stories. And he brings us together." Alia also recalled asking him for acting advice, to which he had replied, “Whatever choice you make, just do that with love. Because even if the film doesn’t work, the audience will see love in your eyes for what you’re doing.”

Shah Rukh Khan and SS Rajamouli became part of Times Most Influential People 2023 list along with other known actors namely: Bella Hadid, Jennifer Coolidge, Pedro Pascal and Beyonce, reports Pinkvilla.