Text of Samantha Markle's amended complaint against Meghan Markle

Samantha Markle has filed an amended complaint in her defamation lawsuit against Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Samantha has added allegedly defamatory statements made in the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" to the lawsuit.

She accused her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex, of wielding her six-episode Netflix miniseries as a weapon to spread “malicious, hurtful, and damaging lies” about her on a global stage, she claimed on Thursday.

The new allegations are part of an amended version of Markle’s defamation lawsuit against Meghan, filed within hours of a two-week deadline a judge had set for her—after granting Meghan’s motion to dismiss the original claim.

In the series, Samantha Markle claimed, Meghan made statements seeking to “demonize” her, portraying her as “a liar,” “a fame seeker,” and “a racist.”

She went on to allege that some of Meghan’s fans launched “hate-filled smear campaigns” against her as a result of the show, saying she’d been the target of “death threats” and “trolls” who hacked her Twitter account.



