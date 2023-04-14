G20 members in favour of global crypto regulations: India FM Sitharaman

Photo: AFP/File

WASHINGTON: Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday there was a grander consensus among the Group of 20 member nations that any regulations on the crypto assets demand global coordination.

Nations agreed that crypto assets not backed by central banks can tumble and cause macroeconomic fluctuation, she added.

Sitharaman told a news conference after the meeting of the G20 finance minister and central bank governors: "The G20 and its members agree that it's not going to be possible to have an independent, standalone country dealing with the crypto assets."