Prince Harry ridiculed for sharing ‘intimate conservations’ in a ‘tawdry tabloid tell-all’

File Footage

Prince Harry has come under fire for sharing the intimate conversations he had with King Charles, despite him being grief stricken.



These admissions and claims have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.

He started the conversation off by warning that even “after Prince Phillip's funeral, grief-stricken Charles and shaken William agreed to a showdown with Harry as a duo.”



Yet according to the DailyMail, “Harry didn't care, still recounting details of that most intimate of conversations in his tawdry tabloid tell-all.”