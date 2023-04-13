Meghan Markle counting on ‘viability’ from those ‘they claim they want overhauled’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has come under fire for counting on the ‘commercial viability’ of those they feel must be ‘overhauled’.



These admissions and claims have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.

He started the conversation off by warning, “If there was any way Meghan could be at the Coronation without being booed, she would have called up Elton John and begged for his carbon spewing private jet to pick her up from Montecito without a moment of hesitation.”



According to the DailyMail, “After all, the commercial viability of the Sussexes comes directly from their proximity to the Royal Family, an organisation they claim they want to overhaul.”