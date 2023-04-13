Pregnant Rihanna takes shopping trip to Kitson Kids with A$AP Rocky

Soon-to-be-mommy Rihanna surprised fans as she stepped out with her partner A$AP Rocky on a shopping trip as they prepare for welcoming their second baby.

The Diamonds singer and the rapper were spotted looking for baby clothes at Kitson Kids in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Riri and Ricky were clicked holding hands as they made their way down the sidewalk towards the store.

According to DailyMail, Rihanna and Rocky headed over to Riri’s favorite restaurant in Santa Monica after shopping,

The Umbrella crooner, 35, flaunted her blossoming baby bump in a fitted black maxi dress. She paired it with stylish blue puffer jacket.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky began dating in 2020 and welcomed their baby son last May.

The songstress announced her second pregnancy in February. She surprised fans by revealing her baby bump during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.