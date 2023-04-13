Twitter wishes Mohammad Amir on his 31st birthday

Mohammad Amir celebrates during a match on June 12, 2019. — AFP

Several cricket stars and social media users on Thursday took to Twitter to wish fast bowler Mohammad Amir his 31st birthday.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wished Amir on his birthday.

“259 international wickets. 2009 ICC T20 World Cup winner. 2017 ICC Champions Trophy winner.”

Fellow cricketers and fans were not far behind.

Test cricketer adviser and to Punjab CM on sports and youth affairs Wahab Riaz said: “Many happy returns of the day @iamamirofficial. Sending prayers and best wishes all the way.”

Born on April 13, 1992 in the Gujjar Khan area of Punjab, Amir was already a hot pace prospect by the age of 15. By the age of 18, he was one of the world’s most promising speed pacers.

However, Amir’s career has been anything but smooth. From a ban following match-fixing, to escalating rivalries, and unending controversies, Amir has seen it all.

Following the match-fixing fiasco in February 2011, Amir returned to international cricket in 2015, only to resign in 2020 after issues with the then management of PCB.

Recently, rumours of his return to international cricket began to spread; however, the cricket board denied them.

It is pertinent to mention here that Amir had represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is. He last played an international match in 2020. The pacer was also part of the Pakistan team when they won ICC T20 World Cup 2009 and ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

His Champions Trophy 2017 final spell earned Pakistan their maiden title in an eight-team tournament.