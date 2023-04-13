Prince Harry to be separated from William at King Charles coronation: Here's why

King Charles coronation's preparations are in full swing and almost all things regarding the guests and family members seating arrangements and roles have been finalised.

Harry will reportedly be seated several rows behind his elder brother Prince William on his father's big day and the organisers will try to stop cameras getting a direct shot of the Prince of Wales and the Duke together, according to a new report.



Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Harry will be part of the congregation inside Westminster Abbey for this historic event on May 6. However, his wife Meghan Markle has decided to stay at home with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The organisers are reportedly keen to make sure there aren't any public rows on the big day as the two brothers relationship is at an all-time low. However, Harry's attendance will be cheered as he will be there to support his father and the monarchy.

They will be sat so far apart that cameras will not be able to get a direct shot of the pair together. Any potential smirks, sideways glances or awkward stares won't be broadcast to the entire world, according to the Daily Express.

Royal family will be hoping to avoid any awkward confrontations, so are allegedly putting Harry several rows back behind the senior royals. Due to the ongoing crisis within the Royal Family, Harry's appearance at the event will be meticulously crafted down to the exact minute.



Archi and Lilibet's father will be sat with other non-working members of the Royal Family and those he has no bad blood with, such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands.

There would surely be a some family drama among the royals but some of senior members of the Firm would give Harry the cold shoulder, as they can not forgive him for his repeated accusations against the family.