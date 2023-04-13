Prince William desperately ‘putting out fires purposely lit’ by Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is being bashed of allegedly lighting fires that Prince William and Kate Middleton are forced to put out.
These admissions and claims have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.
He started the conversation off by warning, “It would be no surprise if her husband staged another necklace-ripping duel over the dog bowl at Kensington Palace such is the visceral anger that remains at the highest levels of the Royal Family.”
“And who could blame the Prince of Wales after the Duke of Delusion's Commonwealth-bashing Netflix reality show and tell-all bridge burning autobiography Spare?”
“At a time when the Windsor's needed to put on a united front to deal with the seismic death of our greatest ever monarch, they have instead spent the past seven months putting out fires purposely lit by the Sussexes.”
