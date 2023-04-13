Pregnant Rihanna glows as she promotes Fenty Beauty in recent appearance

Rihanna sported her pregnancy glow as she stopped by Ulta in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 11th, 2023, ahead of the anticipated release of her Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb, via People Magazine.

The 35-year-old Grammy-winning artist, who is expecting her second baby, wore an all-white look that featured a floor-length skirt with a flirty, high back slit, paired with a matching denim jacket.

The sleek turtleneck bodysuit accentuated her growing bump, and she completed her look with a sultry pair of strappy heels. This will be the second child for the artist and A$AP Rocky, 34, who also share a 10-month-old baby boy.

The Diamonds hitmaker announced her second pregnancy during her highly-anticipated Super Bowl performance. Reports suggested that the Umbrella singer went the extra mile to keep it a secret until the show.



In an interview with the British Vogue, the singer detailed how motherhood had changed her and what it was like raising her son.

Rihanna told the outlet that she felt “blessed” for having a “beautiful” birth. Though the birth was “beautiful,” she admitted to feeling a “head-f---" from the whole experience.

Speaking about new motherhood, Rihanna said her first few months have been “legendary” with the infant.

“It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever,” she said.

“You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far … because it doesn't matter.”