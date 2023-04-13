Harry ‘had no choice’ but to attend coronation after playing ‘destructive games’ with royals

Prince Harry said to have had “no choice” but to attend King Charles’ coronation because declining the invitation would have left him and Meghan Markle “totally isolated” from the Royal family.
The Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will be flying to the UK for the historic event but the Duchess will stay back in California with the kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Following the announcement, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that the Suits alum missing the event is "for the best.”
"There's a very, very deep rift in the Royal Family. He's left it until three weeks before to tell them he'll be there,” the expert told The Sun.
"Frankly, Great Britain won't miss the fact Meghan won't be there. It's of course important to Charles that his son is there."
Fitzwilliams also pointed out the Royal Family would have "the greatest problem saying anything to Harry" because "it could appear in a book or on the television.”
"It's what we saw in December with Netflix and the book Spare and a whole series of interviews," the expert continued. "Until that stops essentially he is an outsider but of course still a member."
"It's important to ask him. The fact he's coming and she isn't, there you are,” Fitzwilliams said. "The Sussexes have been playing such destructive games.”
"All I can say is if they hadn't come, Harry and Meghan would appear totally isolated. It's King Charles' big day. He's been the longest serving apprentice in history.
"There's a big rift there, frankly there'll be relief that they know where they are. Don't expect the public to mourn because they won't. The attention should focus on Charles."
Chris Evans got candid about the reason why he is straying away from the live show
‘The Big Bang Theory’ was longest-running multi-camera series in television history, with 279 episodes over 12...
Meghan Markle checkmates the King?
Haters to wear t-shirts with Queen Elizabeth's quote about Meghan Markle at coronation
'Friends': When Monica shared her love for Queen Elizabeth
'Harry Potter' series adaptation is finally announced after being under consideration for past few years