Prince Harry’s Coronation attendance proves this about Meghan Markle

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Meghan Markle will not be attending the Coronation of King Charles while Prince Harry would be in attendance.

According to sources cited by Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex fully supports her husband’s decision to attend the historic royal event.

Amid reports of Markle’s controlling nature, the insider said, “If she was super controlling, then she could have made sure that Harry didn’t go. She’s all good, she supports Harry — they both have nothing more to prove.”

Per the source, the “words that Harry and Meghan have said about the importance of their family are lining up with their actions.” They added, “They care about their family, so Meghan is going to stay [in California] and Harry is going to support his dad.”

Page Six sources elucidated that Prince Harry will only be making a quick trip to London for the coronation on May 6th, which falls on the same day as son Prince Archie’s 4th birthday.

“There is not one right answer. Prince Harry is going to support his dad … and then he’ll be coming home as soon as possible to be with his son,” a source close to the Sussexes told the outlet.

“For all the people who say they want to be half in and half out of the royal family, this proves just the opposite.”