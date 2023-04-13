'Friends': When Monica shared her love for Queen Elizabeth

Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) had a funny conversation involving Queen Elizabeth in the iconic sit-com "Friends".
In the episode 8th of Season 9, the conversation takes place between the couple at their apartment when they invite other friends for a dinner.
Here is what they say in the opening scene:
Chandler: Why don't we use our wedding china today?
Monica: I think we should save our china for something really special. Like if the Queen of England comes over.
Chandler: Honey, she keeps cancelling on us. Take the hint.
Monica: What if something gets broken? They are so expensive.
Chandler: What is the point of having them if we never use them?
Monica: Okay if some thing gets broken and the Queen comes over...
Chandler: I will explain it to her.
Monica: Oh yeah. Like I am going to let you talk to he Queen.
