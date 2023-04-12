Jennifer Garner addresses why her children are not allowed on social media

Jennifer Garner has recently elaborated on how her children are not allowed on social media.



During her appearance on latest episode of Tuesday, Garner opened up that she challenged her teenagers to show the advantages of social media.

“I just said to my kids, ‘Show me the articles that prove that social media is good for teenagers, and then we’ll have the conversation,’” said the 50-year-old.

Garner, who shares two daughters and one son with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, added that she told her children to “find scientific evidence that matches what I have that says that it’s not good for teenagers, then we’ll chat”.

Elaborating on how her children are coping without social media, the Yes Day star stated, “My eldest is grateful.”

However, Garner is not sure of her two younger children, saying, “We'll see. I mean, it's a long haul.”

“I have a couple more to go, so just knock-on wood. We'll see if I really hang in there,” she added.