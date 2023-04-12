Margot Robbie opens up about her first reaction to Barbie script

Margot Robbie has recently shared her first response after reading the Barbie script.



Speaking to Bafta, Robbie revealed that she was not sure that the studio would let them make the movie.

“The first time I read the Barbie script, my reaction was, ‘Ah! This is so good’,” said the actress.

Robbie continued, “What a shame it will never see the light of day.”

“Because they are never going to let us make this movie,” she confessed.

According to Independent, Barbie is co-written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, whereas directed by Gerwig.

The outlet reported that the main cast features Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. It is pertinent to mention that the supporting cast include Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Kate McKinnon.

The official plot of this movie showcases Robbie as Barbie, who has to leave Barbie Land for “being a less-than-perfect doll”. Therefore, the protagonist goes to the human world to find true happiness.

Meanwhile, Barbie is set to release in cinemas on July 21.