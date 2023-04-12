Prince Harry angers his son Archie to please father King Charles

Prince Harry will reportedly miss his eldest child Prince Archie's 4th birthday to attend father King Charles III's coronation on May 6.

The Duke of Sussex will be in the UK to witness Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey next month on the same date as Prince Archie Harrison's birthday.



"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet." the palace said in a brief statement on Wednesday.

The big announcement has ended months of speculation about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would show up to the King's big day as it has been confirmed that Harry would take part in the celebrations alone.

There are speculations that Meghan's absence could be a snub to the monarch and the royal family. while, some royal fans think differently as they say King Charles asked Harry not to bring the Duchess with him.

Whatever, Harry, who would travel to the Britain on a short trip, will miss his son's birthday event to be the part of Charles III's coronation.