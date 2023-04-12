Meghan Markle decision to skip Coronation 'huge relief' for Kate Middleton, Prince William

Meghan Markle's decision to skip her father-in-law King Charles's Coronation ceremony is a "huge relief" for Kate Middleton and Prince William.

In their official statement, the Buckingham Palace revealed that Prince Harry is confirmed to join the new monarch at his crowing ceremony but his wife will stay back in California.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6,” the statement read.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” it added.

Reacting to the announcement, royal expert Dan Wootton claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales must be relieved that the the Suits alum won't attend the historic occasion.

"Perhaps the late great Queen put it best when she said: 'Thank goodness Meghan isn't coming,'" Wooton penned on Twitter Referring to Tom Bower’s book Revenge in which he claimed a Palace aide overheard the Queen saying, “Thank goodness Meghan isn't coming,” after Harry disclosed his plans regarding Prince Philip’s funeral.

“Huge relief today from William and Kate in particular,” he added.

It comes few days after Robert Jobson in his new book Our King - serialised in The Daily Mail – claimed that Kate found the walkabout with Meghan and Harry at Queen’s funeral “one of the hardest things she's ever had to do.”