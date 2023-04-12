Meghan Markle won't be missed at King Charles' Coronation: Expert

File Footage

Meghan Markle will not be missed by the members of the royal family in the upcoming historic event where King Charles will be crowned, claimed expert.



Palace confirmed earlier today that Prince Harry will witness his father coronation while his wife will remain in the US with the kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Discussing the Duchess of Sussex’s absence from the event, Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk, "She won't be coming. I'm not sure people will miss her, but that is [the Sussexes'] decision.”

“It was always certain one of them would come,” he added. "We knew Harry would come one way or another. They've taken long enough to decide.”

"It's what King Charles would have wanted - to have both his sons there,” the expert continued. “Let's hope in some way this will lead to some form of bridge of the huge divide that has opened up [between the Sussexes and Royal Family]."

Fitzwilliams went on to say that the Duke of Sussex will probably be not allowed to join Charles and the rest of the working royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Coronation ceremony.

However, the expert said that the Duke may be part of the procession which will travel from Westminster Abbey to the Palace after the service.